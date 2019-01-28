Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Rapid City Heart Ball set for Feb. 23 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, according to a press release.
This year is the 20th anniversary of the event, a fundraiser for the fight against heart disease and stroke. The Heart Ball campaign brought in more than $71 million nationwide last year.
The event will have a cocktail hour and silent auction starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner, program and live auction at 7 p.m. The evening will wrap up with an after party with dancing.
Go to heart.org/RapidCityHeartBall to buy tickets or for further information.