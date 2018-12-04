The South Dakota Veterans Forum will present “South Dakota National Guard in WWII” by Duke Doering from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 8 at the S.D. Air and Space Museum.
Doering, a retired chief warrant officer 5 and a state National Guard historian, will present archive photos as well as discuss a regiment from Mitchell welcoming Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Australia following MacArthur’s escape from the Philippines in 1942, an engineering battalion from Sturgis that saw action in North Africa and Italy while spending time under Gen. George Patton, and more.
Admission to the Forum is free. The museum is located outside Ellsworth Air Force Base’s main gate off Interstate 90 at exit 67B.