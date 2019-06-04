Volunteers are needed today at the Dahl Arts Event Center.
A news release from Helpline Center says the Dahl needs volunteers to help set up chairs and tables at the event center, under supervision of a staff member, until 6 p.m. Volunteers can be in a group or alone.
There is no age requirements, and court-ordered is allowed. Volunteers must be able to lift about 50 pounds.
To volunteer, call Katie at 394-4101 ext. 212 or email volunteer@thedahl.org.