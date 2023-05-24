Responding to recent concerns from the public, city officials are reminding drivers of extended cab and large vehicles about parking options in the downtown area.

City officials fielded similar concerns last summer and issued a similar advisory regarding potential traffic impacts of large vehicles parked in the downtown area. The recent concerns again involve extended cab vehicles such as pickups and other large vehicles protruding into traffic lanes while parked along Saint Joseph Street and Main Street.

Since January 1, the city has written 14 citations for vehicles extending into the lane of travel and more concerns and complaints are being reported in recent weeks to officials by the general public. More complaints and concerns are fielded in the spring and summer months due to larger volumes of traffic.

City officials encourage drivers with extended cab or large vehicles in the affected area to park on a side street in order to avoid impacting or blocking traffic. The side streets run north-south and are only two lanes, which can accommodate extended-cab vehicles without impeding the flow of traffic.

“We are receiving an increased number of concerns and complaints about the larger vehicles extending out into traffic,” said City Parking Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. “This is ranch country and we have a significant number of large, extended vehicles that park downtown on any given day. It’s not unusual for these larger vehicles to extend into the driving lane which can pose a problem in traffic. Drivers are concerned when they encounter parked vehicles that extend into the driving lane.”

According to Municipal Code 10.40.040, a vehicle must be parked entirely within the parking space designated by painted lines, must be headed in the direction of travel, and must park within 12 inches of the curb. Vehicles that extend into the traffic lane are subject to citations.

Gilligan said violations of this matter are handled promptly by parking enforcement officers with the goal of mitigating the safety hazard. Officers will attempt to contact the registered owner of the vehicle, but if contact cannot be made, the vehicle is towed at the owner’s expense.

To report safety hazards, such as vehicles obstructing traffic, call the Rapid City Police Department’s non-emergency line at (605) 394-4131. For general parking concerns in the downtown area, contact the City’s Parking Enforcement Division at (605) 394-6098.