Congress Should Step Up to Protect Community Foundations

Community foundations in South Dakota and their donors invested more than $37 million dollars last year to help educate and feed hungry children, provide affordable housing to low-income families, shelter victims of domestic violence, care for the sick and elderly, support the work of local artists and cultural organizations, challenge young minds to read and much, much more. These organizations have been doing this good work for years, but increasingly they face a serious threat.
Community foundations were created more than a century ago to help promote local giving. If the United Way was like the family checkbook, taking care of immediate needs, the community foundation was like the savings account, helping to build endowments and tackle larger one-time community projects. Supported by a wide-range of givers who share a common concern for their community (however they define it), these organizations have helped people in South Dakota and around the country tackle big projects and important issues.
In the mid-1990s, however, large investment companies like Fidelity, Vanguard, and Charles Schwab, taking advantage of a loophole in the law, began to establish their own commercial charities and encouraged their customers to make charitable contributions to “donor-advised funds” or DAFs at these institutions. The donors get a tax deduction, and the companies continue to charge fees on the assets that are held in these DAFs. It’s a win-win for the companies and their customers, but a lose-lose for local charities, including the community foundation.
Here’s why: donors often put assets in a DAF in lieu of making a direct contribution to a frontline charity. To be sure, many donors intend to direct these resources to shelters, clinics, scholarships, food banks, and the like, but with a DAF, they make take years to do so — even though the donor gets the tax write-off immediately. While the funds are idle in the DAF, the community foundation or the national commercial charity charges a small investment management fee. At a community foundation, these fees provide a critical source of revenue that enables the community foundation to do all sorts of good work. Parked in a national commercial foundation, however, they simply enrich the investment company.
In the last decade, national commercial charities have grown tremendously and much faster than community foundations. They are now among the largest foundations in the country. Community foundations compete with these entities for donors, but the playing field isn’t level. Many would-be donors are already doing business with the investment companies. The companies have created transaction systems that make it much easier and cheaper for a donor to work with a captive commercial charity than a community foundation. For donors, however, this savings in time and investment fees comes at a price to the community.
National commercial foundations are branded and identified with large, for-profit enterprises and clearly have a conflict of interest. Their methods have tainted the work of other institutions who offer DAFs, including community foundations. As a result, some people are calling for Congress to get rid of DAFs or to impose burdensome regulations. This is too bad because DAFs at community foundations have been helping to promote local philanthropy in South Dakota and around the country for decades. In the past, they were rarely criticized because these foundations were and are accountable to the communities they serve. This is not the case with a national commercial charity.
Fortunately for South Dakotans, Senator John Thune is in an excellent position to help resolve this issue. As the primary author of the Charities Bill before Congress, he can propose changes to the tax law that will protect South Dakota’s community foundations. These revisions should recognize that a DAF at a community foundation provides far more public benefit than a DAF at a large national commercial foundation. They should also incentivize the big investment companies to use their expertise and systems to work with the community foundations rather than compete against them. Indeed, smart changes in the law can create a win-win situation that plays to the strengths of both types of institutions. Investment companies can deploy their expertise in managing assets and serving customers (and get compensated for doing so) and community foundations, who know much more about the needs of their communities, can work with donors to help them achieve their charitable goals. These changes will ensure that community foundations in South Dakota continue to play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for everyone in our state.
Eric John Abrahamson is a nationally-recognized historian of philanthropy who lives in Rapid City. He is also a former member of the board of directors of the Black Hills Area Community Foundation where he and his wife Lois Facer have an endowed donor-advised fund.