Congress Should Step Up to Protect Community Foundations

Fortunately for South Dakotans, Senator John Thune is in an excellent position to help resolve this issue. As the primary author of the Charities Bill before Congress, he can propose changes to the tax law that will protect South Dakota’s community foundations. These revisions should recognize that a DAF at a community foundation provides far more public benefit than a DAF at a large national commercial foundation. They should also incentivize the big investment companies to use their expertise and systems to work with the community foundations rather than compete against them. Indeed, smart changes in the law can create a win-win situation that plays to the strengths of both types of institutions. Investment companies can deploy their expertise in managing assets and serving customers (and get compensated for doing so) and community foundations, who know much more about the needs of their communities, can work with donors to help them achieve their charitable goals. These changes will ensure that community foundations in South Dakota continue to play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life for everyone in our state.