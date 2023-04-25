Nearly 10 months after torrential rains and hail caused significant flooding in Box Elder, a preventative solution is in the works.

Scull Construction and SiteWorks are installing a culvert pipe, line channel and storm water collection system along North Ellsworth Road near Patriot Gate and the 225th Street intersection, according to Box Elder Public Information Officer Matthew Connor.

They'll create a well-sloped lower basin along the road, which will channel water south towards an already existing retention pond at Vandenburg Elementary and eventually Rapid Creek. It also connects to existing infrastructure, which will allow a higher volume to flow, Connor said.

"The Douglas School District was vital in approving this plan, because we are going to have to also — as part of the project — expand that retention pond to accommodate the additional water flow," Connor said.

The City took the lead in facilitating a solution by bringing together concerned homeowners and the original developers, Connor said. They created the "Raider Pointe Solutions Team" (RPST) after July's flood and a smaller flood in May 2022.

This project is RPST's final solution to the stormwater problem. Connor said the City of Box Elder is "not expending municipal funds for this project," and referred the Journal to Scull and SiteWorks for cost information. Scull was unavailable to comment before deadline.

A cloudburst last July dropped four to six inches of heavy rain, wind and hail on Box Elder in about an hour, causing localized flooding for a number of residents. Several houses along Boswell Boulevard in the Raider Pointe neighborhood had flooded basements and backyards. Tables, chairs and children's toys floated in the water, while dime-sized hail peppered the roadways like snow.

At a council meeting that July residents told of the damage and asked for answers. One homeowner, Tamara Merrill, said the two separate flooding incidents cost her more than $11,000 in carpet cleaning alone. According to Merrill, none of the damage was covered by homeowner's insurance, and she didn't have flood insurance because the house doesn't sit in a flood plain.

Connor told the Journal Tuesday the resulting investigation showed damage was a result of the rare severity of the storm.

"Such a massive amount of rain in such a short period of time. ... No storm water system was built to handle that," he said. "Even with these improvements, if that same storm hits, there is no telling how much flooding will occur near those homes. However, we are confident that it will be improved which means it should be far less of an impact than what we've seen last year."

Bomber Way at its intersection with North Ellsworth Road will be closed until Friday, with the infrastructure expected to be operational mid-May. Connor said restoration of the roadway and disturbed lawn areas should be done by July.

The City will take over ongoing maintenance of the stormwater system once it's completed.