South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is reminding outdoor enthusiasts construction has begun at the fishing access parking area at Sheridan Lake in the Rocky Campground Loop.

The fishing access improvement project is a joint project with GFP and the United States Forest Service (USFS). Funding is provided for the project by GFP habitat stamp dollars and by a USFS Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) grant.

Rip rap and concrete will be placed to stabilize the shoreline from erosion as the bank is currently sloughing into the lake. The old timber steps will also be removed and replaced with modern rock steps and fishing platforms to increase overall access to the lake for anglers.

The project is scheduled for completion at the end of April or beginning of May 2023, depending on the weather.

The campground and access will be closed while the project is being completed.