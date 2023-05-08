Monday, May 8, 2023, the South Dakota Department of Transportation plans to re-open the south half of the intersection at LaCrosse Street and Omaha Street in Rapid City.

At that time, the SDDOT will close the north half of this intersection to complete the project. The project includes a complete reconstruction of the Omaha and LaCrosse streets intersection with new underground utilities, new PCC pavement, sidewalk, and new traffic signals with pedestrian signal controls.

Traffic on Omaha Street continues to be reduced to one lane in each direction, with over-width and pedestrian detours in place to guide traffic around the work zone.

New traffic impacts:

Traffic on Omaha Street will be moved into the eastbound lanes with a single lane in each direction. Northbound LaCrosse Street traffic will have a stop sign, and must yield to Omaha Street traffic.

There will be no left turns from westbound Omaha Street to southbound LaCrosse Street.

There will be no left turns onto Omaha Street for northbound LaCrosse Street traffic.

Southbound LaCrosse Street delivery trucks/semis must follow the detour routes at the intersection of East North Street. There will not be access to Omaha Street for southbound LaCrosse Street traffic.

Drivers are asked to be aware of workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway and drive cautiously through the work zone.

The prime contractor on the $5.6 million project is Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., of Le Center, Minnesota. The project is scheduled for completion Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/rapidcity-pcn-04pd.