An evening of wine, craft beer and Girl Scout cookie-inspired gourmet desserts awaits when Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons hosts its second Cookies, Corks & Brews Event May 2 in Rapid City.

This event is a casual, entertaining fundraiser for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. Proceeds benefit Girl Scouts in Rapid City and the Girl Scout Dakota Horizons region.

“This is our second year doing Cookies, Corks & Brews in Rapid City. We’re excited to be back in town,” said Bailey Brooker, director of communications for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. “We’re really looking forward to a fun event for adults only and just celebrating the Girl Scouts.”

A highlight of the evening is dessert, as chefs from Alpine Inn Restaurant, Alternative Fuel Coffee House, Gold Bison Grill, Pistachio Pie Bakery, Star Spangled Batter and The Bestro provide original desserts inspired by iconic Girl Scout cookies. Each chef will also create one full-sized dessert that will be sold during a live auction.

Guests can sample wine from Firehouse Wine Cellars and craft beer from Spearfish Brewing Company chosen to complement the desserts. A light Southwestern meal inspired by Cinco de Mayo will be served.

Live and online auctions will give anyone who wants to support Girl Scouts a chance to shop. An online auction open to everyone will begin April 25, with 30 to 40 items to bid on, and it will close at 7 p.m. May 2.

The online auction will have something for everyone, including sports passes, a Someone’s in the Kitchen gift basket, golfing packages, gift cards, a Wear It Again Sam package, Cabi jackets, framed art and more from a variety of local businesses – along with sampler packages of Girl Scout cookies, Brooker said.

The live auction during Cookies, Corks & Brews is open to guests at the event. In addition to desserts from local chefs, the live auction includes larger packages, a trip, gift cards and more.

“Whichever chef’s dessert goes for the most money gets an award,” Brooker said. “It’s a friendly competition to raise money for the girls.”

Additionally, the evening will include a wine pull, games, and a program about the positive impact of Girl Scouts. The organization is dedicated to building girls who have courage, confidence and character.

“We will have a short program starting at 7 p.m. that will include our emcee, Miranda O’Bryan from KOTA and Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons CEO Marla Meyer (talking about) what we do and how we are changing the lives of young girls. We will have a short video of current and former Girl Scouts talking about how it impacted their lives, and then we’ll get into our live auction and lots of fun mixed in between,” Brooker said.

Cookies, Corks & Brews aims to raise $35,000 to support Girl Scout programming, Brooker said.

“We provide STEM programming – that’s so important. We’re getting into the outdoor season so our camps will start picking up. We offer scholarships for these event. All the proceeds from Cookies, Corks & Brews helps us fuel girls’ experiences and adventures all year long and give them a well-rounded Girl Scout experience,” Brooker said.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons’ Cookies, Corks & Brews event will be from 5:30-9 p.m. May 2 at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now at e.givesmart.com/events/tja/.

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is a nonprofit organization that serves more than 9,000 members in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.