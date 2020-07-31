Coronavirus death leaves family hoping for improvements

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am the daughter of a coronavirus victim. On July 29 my mother, Mary Lou Overland, would've been 90.

Instead of a birthday celebration, we gathered at her funeral June 19. She was a resident of Avantara-Arrowhead where she contracted the coronavirus on June 3. She died 14 days later without us by her side at Monument Health.

Unable to meet her medical needs, a year ago we placed her at Avantara-Arrowhead to meet her health and safety needs. According to the SDDH Avantara-Arrowhead submitted a plan to prepare for COVID19 on April 19. In my opinion, the plan apparently was not implemented or carried out properly because June into early July, 45 residents and 21 staff contracted the virus. Another plan was submitted July 14 to take care of violations of infection control. That was too late for the eight residents that died.

I am aware that the elderly are more vulnerable to getting the virus. To me that means more diligence needs to be taken to ensure their health. Residents that live there deserve a quality standard of care; they matter and are significant. Protocols fell short of what was needed to protect them.