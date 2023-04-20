In Thursday's article "April's Black Hills Honor Roll" the text incorrectly stated Army SGT Colton Derr was a recipient of the Medal of Honor.
Correction
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 25-year-old Box Elder woman was arraigned Friday for allegedly abusing a child and having a house where drugs were used or sold during a six…
Content by Liv Hospitality. Whether you want to experience the breathtaking outdoors of Black Hills like a true local or find the lesser known…
The Jackrabbits sophomore broke a 14-year-old record
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Donald Cross to 10 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release for abusive sexual c…
A 40-year-old Manderson man appeared in Pennington County Court Thursday facing charges of rape and incest.