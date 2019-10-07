The Hot Springs City Council approved a budget that included $7.1 million in total expenses and $7.4 million in total revenues, which includes .5 million in cash applied. The city’s governmental funds include the general fund, LLD, additional sales tax and BID. The governmental funds revenue is projected to be $4,307,985. Five enterprise funds – Water, Sewer, Solid Waste,
Southern Hills Golf Course and Evans Plunge – have separate revenue and expenses. The expenses and revenue were printed incorrectly in the Sept. 25 Hot Springs Star. We apologize for the error.