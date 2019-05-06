In the May 1, 2019, issue of The Chadron Record, a photo that accompanied an article about Winter Storm Ulmer damage at the Dawes County Fairgrounds did not correctly depict the old show barn that has been declared a total loss. We apologize for the error.
