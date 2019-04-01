In the March 27, 2019, issue of The Chadron Record, a story on the probationary status of Traci Westemeier’s respiratory care license should have read that she received inpatient substance abuse treatment in 2016 and outpatient treatment in 2017. We would also like to clarify that Westemeier told victims in the case that she was in their homes for professional reasons, i.e. pill checks or to deliver oxygen, but did not specifically mention the Chadron Community Hospital. The DHHS case referenced in the story is a separate matter. We apologize for the errors and any confusion they may have caused.

