In the April 3, 2019, issue of The Chadron Record, a story on an alleged stabbing in downtown Chadron incorrectly identified the location of the altercation. The fight did not take place at a local bar, though the rescue call afterwards did originate from there.
In that same issue, a story about calculating damages from Winter Storm Ulmer mentioned that the state must pay for 25% of the recovery costs, with FEMA picking up the final 75%. We would like to clarify that that figure is only for state-owned infrastructure. County-level damage will be paid 75% by FEMA and 12.5% each from the state and local governments.
We apologize for the errors and any inconvenience they may have caused.