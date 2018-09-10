HOT SPRINGS- The Hot Springs City Council met Tuesday, September 3, for their first meeting of the month.
The Council unanimously approved the second reading of ordinance 1190. This ordinance makes the rules and penalties clearer and more enforceable with regards to fireworks.
The council also approved the first readings of ordinances 1191 and 1192. Ordinance 1191 is the 2019 budget appropriations for the City of Hot Springs. Ordinance 1192 will grant Golden West a franchise to construct and maintain a cable communication system in Hot Springs. This is a renewal of the company's previous arrangement with the City.
The Council also voted to approve an update to its personnel policies that better compensates employees for call back hours, on call time and extra hours worked during inclement weather such as a snow emergency.
Council members also approved an appreciation dinner for first responders to the Vineyard Fire. The event will take place at the Mueller Center from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jim Jones, Technical Assistance Provider with Midwest Assistance Program spoke with the Council about his study and review of the City's utility rates.
He recommended the city increase it's water utility rates. He said the City has done a good job with its rate structure thus far. The reason behind the recommended rate increase is two-fold.
First, money generated by the water utility is used for maintenance on the utility infrastructure. With the current rate, Hot Springs is at about a net zero, meaning it spends all money generated from water utilities on the water system. As inflation increases, Hot Springs will be unable to cover the cost of maintaining water infrastructure without a rate increase.
Second, with the current water rates, Hot Springs is ineligible for USDA and State Revolving Fund grants for water infrastructure. Both grants require municipalities to charge an average of $30 per 5,000 gallons of water usage. Jones said the grants have these requirements to make sure municipalities are taking responsibility for their infrastructure.
The recommended changes to the rates were increasing the static charge for water from $17.43 per month to $18 per month and increasing the charge per 1,000 gallons from $2.69 to $3.15.
Jones also reported, Hot Springs' rates were lower than most communities and that rate increases should be done soon to avoid large price hikes.