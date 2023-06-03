Some Rapid City residents looking to cast their vote in the upcoming municipal election were surprised to find the County Administration Building wasn't open for voting on Fridays.

In July 2022, the Pennington County Commissioners voted in support of a four-day workweek, a plan which went into effect Jan. 3, 2023. The goal, they said, was to increase employee retention. At the time, Commissioner Lloyd LaCroix said it was about getting the level of service back instead of it deteriorating. Since then, the building has been open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, five days before the election, residents were showing up at the office to vote; some also came to register vehicles or renew vehicle licenses. Those who arrived to find the doors locked called out, "It's closed" across the parking lot to others pulling in.

Many of those showing up were surprised to find out they couldn't vote.

"Especially for elections it should be open," said resident Jim Treloar. "If you want to close everything else, I've got no problem. I'm surprised during the election time, you can't vote on Fridays."

Treloar, who has been involved in state politics on numerous levels, said he was also surprised the city doesn't handle their own election.

The fate of the candidates — five for mayor, eight for city council and six for school board — will be decided Tuesday, June 6. Polls that day will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at locations across the city; a list of polling places can be found at pennco.org.