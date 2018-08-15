With the new fiscal year underway, the Dawes County Commissioners are determining the county’s final budget that will be turned in to the state in September.
The commissioners reviewed the first draft of the budget last week, making adjustments to several line items.
As it stands now, the budget includes a 3 percent wage increase for all employees, which will be effective Jan. 1, though in at least two instances employees could receive larger hikes.
Commissioner Vic Rivera argued strongly in favor of raising Road Superintendent Larry Hankin’s salary to $46,422, citing the fact that he oversees 17 employees and has always done everything the county has asked of him. That’s equal to what the elected officials are making and is more than $1,000 higher than what a 3 percent raise would have earned him. In return, however, Rivera had one stipulation – 20 miles of gravel per year in each road district.
“When I was campaigning that was the number one thing people were concerned with,” Rivera said.
A review of salaries of weed superintendents across the Nebraska Association of County Officials indicates Dan Wordekemper is currently making $8,000 below the average. The commissioners are suggesting moving him to $18.36 per hour to compensate for some of that discrepancy; that’s 50 cents higher than the across the board 3 percent wage would equal.
A request by Hankin to increase the salary of his clerical staff to equal that of his road crew was denied by the board, however. Commissioner Jake Stewart noted that clerical staff is not working outdoors in severe weather operating dangerous equipment, though he did recognize that the county may need to address clerical wages in the future.
Salary talks also touched on overtime in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Karl Dailey requested $16,000, but agreed to the commissioners’ suggestion of $15,000. Even when he has a full staff he will likely require overtime, he said, because the Nebraska State Patrol’s presence in the area has declined and his deputies are taking on more calls. In 1987 the department responded to 365 calls for service, and they answer more than 2,000 a year today.
Uncertainty over fuel prices also is impacting the 2018-19 budget. The Road Department’s fuel line item was increased from $175,000 to $195,000, though the Sheriff’s fuel budget was decreased by $2,800 to $10,000. Both Hankin and Dailey noted that global politics will play a large role in determining gas prices, which could skyrocket during the fiscal year, they said.
Lodging tax revenue, generated by taxes on local hotel rooms, was up to $97,000 in the 2017-18 fiscal year and the Dawes County Travel Board expects to see another hike, possibly to $110,000 this year.