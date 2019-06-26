FRIDAY, JULY 12
• 8 a.m. – Traders’ Market Setup (Courthouse Lawn)
• Noon to 7 p.m. – Traders’ Market Open (Courthouse Lawn)
• 5-6 p.m. - Nebraska Humanities "All Original, All Nebraska" presented by Dan Holtz (Courthouse Lawn Gazebo)
Holtz celebrates and commemorates people, places, and events in Nebraska history through original songs (accompanied by guitar and harmonica) and the stories and background behind them.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
• 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. – Masonic Bodies Pancake Breakfast (Masonic Temple, 4th and Main Streets)
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Traders’ Market Open (Courthouse Lawn)
• 10 a.m. – 43rd Annual Fur Trade Days Parade (Main Street) sponsored by Chadron Lions Club
The Lions Club Parade begins at 10th Street and proceeds down Main Street to First Street. This year’s theme is “Community Pride, Community Wide.”
AFTER PARADE
• Chamber Ambassador Cookout (Courthouse Lawn)
• Ice Cream Social, Congregational Church (4th Street and Chadron Avenue)
• 11 a.m. - Noon – Nebraska Humanities "Songs and Dances of the Lakota" presented by Jerome Kills Small (Courthouse Lawn Gazebo)
Kills Small describes the history and origin of Native American songs and dances. A lecturer and storyteller who makes hand drums and pow-wow-size wood drums, Kills Small also is a singer of Lakota songs who has traveled extensively as a member of the Oyate Singers of Vermillion, S.D.
• Noon – World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw sponsored by Chadron Rotary (Main Street, between 4th and 5th streets)
• Noon - 1 p.m. – Nebraska Humanities "Music of the Plains" presented by David Marsh (Courthouse Lawn Gazebo)
Pioneers who settled the Plains traveled from far and wide, yet endured many similar joys and hardships. Though music, audiences learn about homesteading, cowboys, children’s games and the wonders of the wide open prairie.
• 1-3 p.m. – Nebraska Humanities "Nebraska Territories Stories" followed by mini harmonica workshop, presented by David Seay (Courthouse Lawn Gazebo)
In this upbeat presentation David performs folk music that existed at the time Nebraska became a state on March 1, 1867. Between tunes he discusses how these songs provide glimpses into history by telling stories of everyday life of the pioneers during the 13 years before Nebraska statehood.