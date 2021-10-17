Cousins throws TD pass in OT; Vikings beat Panthers

So much for the Minnesota Vikings' second-half scoring woes.

Kirk Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league's top-ranked pass defense, including a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to a wild 34-28 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score and Adam Thielen had a number of big catches, finishing with 11 receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m spent,” an exhausted Cousins said after the 3-hour, 41-minute game. “It’s an absolute grind and it takes everything you got.”

The Vikings (3-3) had not scored a second-half touchdown in their previous four games, but Cook broke the streak with a 16-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings the lead and Cousins added a 5-yard touchdown pass to Thielen in regulation before the game-winner to Osborn.

The Vikings had 379 yards after halftime and 571 for the game.

“That’s something that we emphasized this week in practice and we talked about it in our meeting room the last couple of weeks,” Osborn said. “We said, ‘we’ve got to score points in the second half.’ So it felt good.”