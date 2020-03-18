COVID-19 impact spreads in Chadron

It started as big moments often do—from something small. In this case, it was the microscopic COVID-19, commonly referred to as the “coronavirus.” What began half a world away, in Wuhan, Hubei, China last December is now having a large impact here in Chadron.
It was announced over the weekend that public schools around the Panhandle would be closed at least through March 27, with no practices or extracurricular activities either. On Sunday evening, the State of Nebraska elevated the COVID-19 risk assessment and all schools in Education Service Unit 13—which covers Box Butte, Banner, Morrill, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, Kimball, Cheyenne, Sioux, Cherry and Keith counties—voluntarily shut down to slow the spread of the disease.
Several staff members have been making efforts to ensure students are still receiving an education, through the use of online apps and resources.
Chadron Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester said the decision was made after consultation with the Panhandle Public Health District and the COVID-19 Unified Command. There were still no confirmed cases in the Panhandle as of the weekend, and Dr. Winchester was unable to comment on whether the closure would possibly extend the school year. She noted under current state law there are waivers available if it appears schools will not meet the required number of hours.
Winchester also requests that students and community members immediately begin engaging in social distancing, and Unified Command has asked that anyone who has traveled to areas with community transmission of COVID-19 to self-monitor and self-quarantine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared that worldwide, including many states in the U.S, community transmission is occurring. Some countries and communities have widespread, sustained transmission.
This weekend it was confirmed the first case of community transmission in Nebraska, and neighboring states such as Iowa are beginning to identify community transmission (Iowa). Multiple large-scale exposure events have been identified in Omaha, which raises concerns about additional community transmission regionally and possibly statewide.
The decision to close the Chadron Public Schools for two weeks also follows Chadron State college’s decision to provide another week of spring break to try and slow the spread of the virus. This cancelled the popular after school program for public schools, as college students are a key role in staffing these programs.
Of course, schools aren’t the only ones being affected. As reports came in of shortages of toilet paper and other products, there was a slight frenzy for people to hit the stores and grab what was left. A glance about Chadron Monday morning indicated that businesses are still open as usual, as well as City and county government and the postal service.
According to a release from Alisha Obando, director of nursing at Chadron Community Hospital, the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading and causing worldwide concern, the current risk for people living in Nebraska is estimated to be low, according to infectious diseases experts at Nebraska Medicine. Nonetheless, Chadron Community Hospital has been working closely with the Panhandle Public Health District to be fully prepared for any viral or bacterial outbreak, including the novel coronavirus.
Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services have protocols in place and are in regular contact with the county and state health departments, as well as the CDC.
Chadron Community Hospital is expanding the current visitor restrictions to protect our patients and providers. These restrictions will be implemented at all Chadron Community Hospital healthcare facilities including Western Community Health Resources, Prairie Pines Lodge and Legend Buttes Health Services. Visitors 18 years and younger will not be allowed to visit, unless they are a patient or parent of a patient.
In addition, every visitor will be screened and asked whether he or she has had a fever, or cough or shortness of breath in the past 24 hours.
If visitors answer “YES” to either they will not be allowed to enter the facility. If they are seeking care, they will be required to put on a mask before entering.
All visitors will need to check in at the hospital admissions.After Chadron Medical Clinic business hours (9am to 5pm) all patients and visitors must enter through the Chadron Hospital emergency room doors.
The hospital is asking anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, cough, or shortness of breath call 308-432-5586 before coming to any Chadron Community Hospital healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary.
As a precautionary measure, Nebraska Public Power District’s Chadron office will be closed effective Monday, March 16 through March 27. An individual working in the office returned from Colorado this past weekend and is in a 14-day self-quarantine based on information released by the Colorado Department of Health.
The Chadron Area Aquatic and Wellness Center is closed to the general public until further notice.
Dawes County 4-H events have been either cancelled or postponed, and Chadron Public Library is closed for the next two weeks. The annual meeting for the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and the Region 23 Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting, both scheduled for this Thursday, have also been postponed.
State government has been impacted as well. Governor Pete Ricketts limited public gatherings to 10 people in an effort to keep the virus from spreading, and Speaker Jim Scheer released the following statement March 16.
“As promised, I am giving you an update on the legislative session in light of COVID-19. In consultation with Senator Hilgers, speaking with public health authorities, the Governor, as well as input from many of you, we have made the decision that the current legislative session will not reconvene tomorrow and will be postponed until further notice.
“We have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body. The Governor encouraged this weekend that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals should be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC. Even with non-essential staff not in the chamber, and with senators from around the state at the Capitol, we have concluded that suspending the session is in the best interest of the state.
“In addition, of paramount importance is ensuring that we have the tools to fight the coronavirus. We have spoken with the Governor's office about the potential need for an emergency appropriation to assist in that effort. Be prepared to be called back to session for the limited purpose of passing any emergency appropriation. This could be as early as next Monday.
“This means that the Legislature will not be in session tomorrow. If the need arises to reconvene the body for an emergency appropriation, we will inform you promptly.
“We will provide more details when we have them and continue to provide you a daily update. In the meantime, we are pursuing how best to clean the chamber as requested by a number of members. This is a fluid situation and one that changes daily. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”
The term “coronavirus” is not new. Both the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are coronaviruses. They are called coronaviruses because they look like a crown under a microscope.
There are also four types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans that cause mild, cold-like symptoms including runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever. These illnesses usually are not serious and only last for a short amount of time, but may advance to pneumonia or bronchitis in infants and people with compromised immune systems.
The new or “novel” coronavirus is different because it has never been previously identified and it is rapidly evolving. Unless a person has traveled outside the panhandle of Nebraska to an area of widespread community spread within the past few weeks or has been exposed to persons who have recently traveled to one of these areas, the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus is low. Areas of widespread community spread in the United States include California, Washington and New York. Foreign areas include China, Iran, most of Europe, and South Korea.
The CDC reports on its website that there is no evidence to support transmission associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases in the United States associated with imported goods.
Anyone who has potentially been exposed to the novel coronavirus and experiences flu-like symptoms should not go to the hospital or a clinic. At the sign of symptoms, they should call Chadron Community Hospital. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if hospitalization is necessary. Special precautions would be taken before admitting and isolating the patient.
The Panhandle Public Health District is recommending “if you are returning to the Panhandle from a community experiencing community transmission or known community spread, please call Panhandle Public Health District at 308-262-5764 before returning to the Panhandle. You will need to self-quarantine and complete monitoring for 14 days; you will receive more guidance once you have made the call.”
To protect yourself from all respiratory viruses,
•wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
•avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
•stay home when you are sick or have a fever of 101 degrees or higher.
•cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throw the tissue in the trash.
•clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.