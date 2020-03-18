COVID-19 impact spreads in Chadron

“This means that the Legislature will not be in session tomorrow. If the need arises to reconvene the body for an emergency appropriation, we will inform you promptly.

“We will provide more details when we have them and continue to provide you a daily update. In the meantime, we are pursuing how best to clean the chamber as requested by a number of members. This is a fluid situation and one that changes daily. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility.”

The term “coronavirus” is not new. Both the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are coronaviruses. They are called coronaviruses because they look like a crown under a microscope.

There are also four types of coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans that cause mild, cold-like symptoms including runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, and fever. These illnesses usually are not serious and only last for a short amount of time, but may advance to pneumonia or bronchitis in infants and people with compromised immune systems.