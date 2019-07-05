s
Rodeo events for all ages are a big part of the afternoons during the Sioux County Fair.
The kids start off the ridin’ and ropin’ Aug. 1. The Junior King and Queen contest at 3 p.m. puts kids’ horsemanship skills to the test at the Sioux County Fairgrounds, and the pair crowned King and Queen are featured in the parade Saturday. The rodeo royalty competition is followed by the junior rodeo at 4 p.m. with kids from 0-18 showcasing their mutton bustin’, calf-ridin’, ropin’ and ridin’ talents. Entries are due by July 26 to Lacey Wurdeman at 308-668-9420.
The Harrison Roping Club sponsors a steer roping for the adults Aug. 2 at 2 p.m., also at the fairgrounds. There will be three go rounds during the event. Contact Dee Zimmerman at 308-665-5286 for more information.
Rodeo action concludes Aug. 3-4 with an amateur rodeo that brings cowboys and cowgirls from across the region to compete in the NRCA, NSRA and WRA sanctioned events.
Saturday’s performance begins at 2 p.m., while Sunday’s starts at 1 p.m. The two performances also feature special events in addition to the typical rodeo activities. Saturday will feature 220-yard and 300-yard horse races on the dirt track, as well as tie down team roping and steer roping. Sunday showcases the tie down team roping again, youth horse races (ages 12 and under) and kids’ dummy roping (two age categories: under 8 and 9-13).
Other youth events include barrels, poles, goat tying, steer riding and ribbon snatching, and open events include pole bending and goat tying.
Entries are July 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. by calling 308-430-1287. There will be no call backs.