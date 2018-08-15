While the calendar still says there are still summer days ahead, the beginning of the new school year this week marks the end of summer for students and their families across the region.
As kids head back to school, the Chadron Police Department has several reminders for the community to keep kids safe.
“Students will be back in the classrooms on Wednesday August 15th. Please remember this will bring an increase of foot and vehicular traffic especially around our schools. Also remember with each new school year we see new young drivers in our community,” the department said in a news release this week.
Heavy foot traffic times are, of course, before and after school, but because some of the Chadron buildings have open campus, drivers are reminded to be on the lookout for higher foot traffic around the lunch hour as well. State law requires that drivers yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, and the CPD cautions that it’s a good idea to be extra vigilant around school buildings any time of day when school is in session.
The return to school also means busses will be in and out of town for school days and extra-curricular activities. State law states that when a school bus is stopped, displaying flashing red signal lights, and has a stop signal arm extended, any vehicle approaching from the front or rear must stop until the red signal lights have been turned off, the stop signal arm is retracted, and the bus resumes moving. Penalty for violation of this statute is a $500.00 fine plus court cost and points will be assessed on the violator’s operator’s license.
“The safety and well-being of our community’s children is one of our highest priorities and we urge motorists to drive with care. Please wait for stopped school buses loading or unloading children,” a CPD release says.