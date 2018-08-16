The Chadron Public School District, like other entities in the region, is wrapping up its current fiscal year and preparing its budget for 2018-19.
The district may be able to pay for nearly $300,000 in improvements and debt pay-down out of its 2017-18 general fund while still getting closer to its desired cash reserve. Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester presented preliminary budget figures to the board Monday, noting that the remainder of the 2017-18 budget includes estimated figures, as does the projected 2018-19 budget because the district has yet to receive final property tax valuations from the county.
Still, it appears that the district could pay for a recent roof replacement at the middle school, the remaining debt on the new bus, repairs to the primary roof, as well work on playgrounds and parking lots out of the 2017-18 general fund budget. The district is currently 14.62 percent below budget for the current fiscal year.
Dr. Winchester also presented the board with the option of moving the estimated $300,000 to the district’s depreciation fund instead. That would allow the district to pay for them out of the general fund later if possible, but keep the money available for those items if necessary. If the expenses can still be funded through the general budget, the monies in the depreciation fund will be available for other projects, such as improvements to the high school HVAC, and can also be counted toward the district’s cash reserve.
Regardless, the board’s directive roughly a year ago to work toward a cash reserve of $2 million is in reach.
Projected student enrollment for the district will also aid in the budgeting process in the future as higher student numbers will generate more state aid dollars.
“The fact that our enrollment is up, that’s huge,” Dr. Winchester said.
The high school will see the largest change, adding 33 students as of Monday night, according to Principal Jerry Mack. While the enrollment numbers will likely shift in each building during the first few days of school, Mack said the significant increase in high school student numbers will be noticeable in the classrooms.
The district is expecting $4,261,374 in state aid for the 2018-19 academic year, and Dr. Winchester’s preliminary budget puts total resources available at $14,344,508. Estimated expenses are $12,621,949. The board has another budget workshop planned for Aug. 27 and will approve a final budget for 2018-19 at its September meeting.
In other business, the district will receive a sawmill and kiln for its woodworking classes through a Nebraska Forest Service grant, as well as $20,000 over four years in a College Access grant.