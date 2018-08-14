Crawford Cross Country

Crawford and Sioux County cooperating on a cross country team this fall, with two Sioux County students joining three Crawford students to form the team. Members are, front row, from left, Kaycee Thompson, Jillian Brennan and Kailey Klein; back row, Lawson Nolan and James Kriz.
