Crawford Cross Country
Buy Now

Crawford and Sioux County cooperating on a cross country team this fall, with two Sioux County students joining three Crawford students to form the team. Members are, front row, from left, Kaycee Thompson, Jillian Brennan and Kailey Klein; back row, Lawson Nolan and James Kriz.

 Record photo by Kerri Rempp

Roster

Name, Grade

Kaycee Thompson, 10

Jillian Brennan, 10

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Kailey Klein, 9

Lawson Nolan, 9

James Kriz, 12

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.