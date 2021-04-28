Crawford rodeo set again

Following the horrible pandemic that swept around the world during the past year, another segment of life in western Nebraska will be getting back to normal this summer.

Crawford’s Old West Trail Rodeo will take place again July 3 and 4, according to Brooke Bass, president of the rodeo board for most of the current century.

“Everything is set to go again,” said Bass. “Everything will be the same as it was before. The PRCA (Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association) has given its approval and we’ll be sending information to all of our sponsors, hoping that they’ll support us again so we can make everything click. I’m sure they will.”

The PRCA is helping out. Since Crawford had already paid its fee to have the rodeo sanctioned by the PRCA before the decision to cancel the 2020 event had to be made, it waived the fee for this year.

Planning has begun for a major fundraiser to boost the rodeo. A Mother’s Day Buffet is scheduled for Sunday, May 9, in the Old West Trail building that is behind the grandstand on the rodeo grounds, Bass said. It will run from 7 a.m. to whenever with no reservations needed. The cost will be $10 per person with other contributions welcomed.