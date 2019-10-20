CRAZY HORSE, S.D. - Crazy Horse Memorial honors the passing of its original sculptor, Korczak Ziolkowski, with its annual Remembrance Day on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Visitors may walk from the Welcome Center complex to the tomb area located near the base of the Mountain Carving from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Regular admission to the Memorial applies.
Remembrance Day is the one time each year visitors are invited to walk to the tomb of Ziolkowski. There, visitors can pay respects to him; his wife, Ruth; daughters, Anne and Dawn; and his son-in-law, James Howe, all laid to rest at the family cemetery.
Ziolkowski worked on the project of Crazy Horse Memorial from 1947, the year of his arrival to the Black Hills, until his death, October 20, 1982, at the age of 74. During his nearly 36 years of working on the Mountain, Ziolkowski refused to take any salary. He is buried in the tomb he and his sons blasted from a rock outcropping at the base of the mountain. Ziolkowski wrote his own epitaph for the tomb door and cut the letters needed from a steel plate. The epitaph reads, “KORCZAK Storyteller in Stone, May His Remains Be Left Unknown.”
