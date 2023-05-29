Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Crazy Horse Memorial has a weekend full of events planned for the 75th anniversary starting Friday, June 2.

Beginning Friday, June 2, the weekend will be packed with extraordinary guests and performances. Weekend highlights include a Friday performance by The Bluestone Project and the 37th Annual Spring Volksmarch on Saturday in partnership with the KOTA Territory Care and Share. Sunday’s events begin at 10:00 a.m. with an all Veteran Recognition by Chairman Lengkeek, keynote speaker, Olympic gold medal winner, Billy Mills, an array of Native performers, and concludes with a scheduled Lakota helicopter flyover.

After a brief intermission, Sunday afternoon will be filled with special dance and musical performances outside. Hand Games Championships, presentations on the Dewey Beard and Crazy Horse family histories, and Q&A panel discussions will be held inside.

Crazy Horse Memorial CEO, Whitney A Rencountre II states, “We would like to recognize our founders, Chief Henry Standing Bear and Korczak Ziolkowski, who formed a partnership to establish a memorial to educate the world about the 570-plus tribes of North America. Gratitude is given for the hard work of the Ziolkowski family and to the Crazy Horse Memorial Board of Directors, our donors, our dedicated staff, as well as to those who have supported the important work of Crazy Horse Memorial through the years. We invite everyone to join us June 2 to 4 at Crazy Horse Memorial for our public 75th Anniversary celebration.”

The public is invited to celebrate all weekend with Crazy Horse Memorial. Food will be available in Laughing Water Restaurant, Snack Shop, and food service vehicles in the parking lot areas. Living Treasures artists will be available for hands on activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Native American Educational and Cultural Center, plus the Legends in Light laser light show begins at 9:30 p.m nightly.

To learn more about Crazy Horse Memorial’s 75th Anniversary Weekend Celebration, plan a visit, or make a contribution, call (605) 673-4681 or visit crazyhorsememorial.org.