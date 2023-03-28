A multi-month, multi-million-dollar renovation project on Rapid City's downtown parking garage continues.

Crews are continuing work in the first phase, focusing on the south side of the first and second floors, according to City Parking Enforcement Operations Manager Anna Gilligan. The $3.9 million project began in January and is set for completion in mid-October.

Contractors are doing renovations and repairs to the structure, including improvements to the structural integrity and the stairwells.

The public can access first floor parking from the Fifth Street entrance, while the leased and upper-level parking is accessible through the Sixth Street entrance. The stairs on the east side at Fifth Street are closed for reconstruction; pedestrians must use the west stair tower at Sixth Street to access the upper levels.

City officials remind the public that periodic detours will be possible throughout the renovation process; driving cautiously and with reduced speeds is recommended.

More information on the status of the project can be found at rcgov.org.