Chadron State senior Harley Rhoades of Douglas, Wyo., was the runner-up in the decathlon at the Wichita State Shocker Invitational Meet last weekend.

He scored a career-best 6,030 points and had the best marks in three of the 10 events. They were the 100-meter dash, javelin and 1500.

It was the first time Rhoads has scored more than 6,000 points. He still needs to tally 324 more points to provisionally qualify for the NCAA Division II National Meet. CSC Track and Field Coach Seth Mischke, who placed as high as third in the Big 10 Conference decathlon when he was attending the University of Minnesota, thinks that’s possible.

“Harley has made a lot of progress since he became a multi-events participant, but there are few events that he’s still learning,” Mischke said. “I know he’ll do his best to reach that goal. He’s an extremely hard worker.”

The decathlon at Wichita State was won by Arias Scott, a sophomore at Iowa Central College, with 6,142 points. Scott won the National Junior College heptathlon in early March.

Chadron State’s Kaden Dower, a sophomore from Riverton, Wyo., also competed in the decathlon at Wichita State. He finished seventh with 4,878 points

Rhoades’s placing and marks follow:

100 meters—1, 11.25 seconds; long jump—6, 18-11 ¼; shot put—3, 34- ¾; high jump—5, 5-6 ½; 400—3, 51.31; 110 hurdles—5, 17.56; discus—2, 108-9; pole vault—2, 12-1 ½; javelin—1, 152-8; 1500--1, 4:33.55.