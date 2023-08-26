Two Chadron State football teams that were nationally ranked in the top 10 and were the college’s first to qualify for the playoffs will be inducted into the Eagles’ Athletic Hall of Fame during the first home football game this fall on Saturday, Sept. 9. Kickoff will be a noon.

They are the 1989 and 1990 teams, both coached by Brad Smith. They finished with 8-1 and 9-1 regular-season records, respectively, and will be the only football teams inducted into the Hall of Fame since 1998, when the 1948, 1958 and 1978 teams received that honor.

Chadron State also will induct nine individuals into the its Athletic Hall of Fame in a separate ceremony following the football game against Western Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 23. The Augustana Vikings from Sioux Falls, S.D., will be the Eagles’ Sept. 9 opponent.

The members of the two teams that to be honored are invited to participate in a luncheon starting at 10:30 a.m. in the lobby of the Chicoine Center. The public is invited to participate in the luncheon, and will receive a game ticket and dine for $15, CSC Athletic Director Joel Smith said.

The players will be introduced and be presented Hall of Fame certificates at halftime.

Since there were just six seniors on the 1989 football team, a majority of the players were the same on the two teams that will be inducted this fall.

The Eagles won just one of nine games in 1987, the first year Smith was the head coach and there were only 21 lettermen on the roster. He quickly changed the program’s momentum by signing an array of talented young players. The Eagles were 5-5 the next year and had the banner seasons in both ’89 and ’90.

The 1989 offense was particularly potent, averaging 439.5 yards a game, the highest in the school’s history. The 34.1 points a game was the second highest. The only regular-season loss was to Peru State 24-17.

The big win that season was a 40-21 upset of undefeated and No. 2 ranked Carroll College on Oct. 28 in Chadron. The next game proved to be much tougher. It was the regular-season finale against Dakota Wesleyan at Mitchell, S.D. The Tigers were ahead until tight end Chris Stein caught quarterback Steward Perez’s 10-yard pass and carried two opponents into the end zone to complete an 18-play, 76-yard drive with 1:30 remaining for a 38-34 win.

The victory gave the Eagles their first NAIA National Playoff berth against Nebraska Wesleyan. The game was played in Chadron on Nov. 16. The score was 26-26 at halftime and 36-36 at the end of regulation. Both teams scored seven points in the first overtime, but the Plainsmen’s Lee Jameson booted a 56-yard field goal for the victory in the second overtime.

Chadron State was ranked 10th in the final NAIA poll. Perez completed 124 of 221 passes for 1,692 yards and 15 touchdowns that season, David Jones was the leading rusher with 211 carries for 1,458 yards and 13 TDs. Jay Rhoades, Rich Van Deer and Stein all caught at least 27 passes for more than 400 yards. Jones, Stein, offensive guard Mike Sorensen and safety Jerome Hyatte, who had seven interceptions, were named to the District 11 All-Star Team.

After having such a great season in 1989 and with most of the players returning, the Eagles were expected to be potent again in 1990 and didn’t disappoint. They won nine games for the first time since 1925, were ranked seventh in the final NAIA Division II poll, led the nation in total offense at 480 yards a game and set six team records and 21 individual ones.

They scored at least 28 points and rolled up at least 421 total net yards in each regular-season game and exceeded 500 yards in total offense four times. Their only regular-season loss was by a 33-28 score to Kearney State, even though the Eagles outgained the Antelopes from scrimmage 460 to 301 yards.

Chadron State bounced back to defeat Doane 43-18 the next week to clinch its second playoff berth. While the post-season game did not go well for the Eagles, as Dickinson State won 28-3 on its home turf, it could not take away from the Eagles’ second exceptional season in a row. Peru State edged Dickinson State the next week 38-34 and went on to win the national championship.

Jones paced the Eagles’ offense, leading both NAIA and NCAA Division II in rushing with 1,570 yards in 10 games, and earned first-team All-American from both NAIA II and the Associated Press. Linebacker Corey Anderson, who paced the Eagles with 133 tackles and came up with a remarkable 17 turnovers during his career, also was a first-team All-American.

Placekicker Jay Masek and offensive lineman Bill Boness were second-team All-Americans.

Sorensen also repeated as a first-team District 11 choice while Hyatte, defensive tackle Tim Lecher, tight end Pat Nickodemus and defensive end Mark Wyman were second-team choices.

The three Chadron State football teams previously inducted into the Hall of Fame also had outstanding credentials.

The 1948 team, made up almost entirely of World War II veterans, was one of three coached by Ross Armstrong in the late ‘40s that had a cumulative 21-4-1 record and shared two Nebraska College Conference championships.

The 1958 team coached by Bill Baker went 8-0 and won all but its first game by at least three touchdowns. The 1978 team was coached by Jerry Welch and won the Boot Hill Bowl played at Dodge City, Kan., 30-19 over Baker University.

The only other teams in the CSC Athletic Hall of Fame are the men’s basketball team that represented Nebraska at the NAIA National Tournament in 1967 and the women’s basketball team that won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament championship and advanced to the post-season playoffs in 1994-95.

The two teams going into the Hall of Fame this fall launched Brad Smith’s exceptional 18-year tenure as the Eagles’ head football coach. He finished with a 136-57-1 career record at CSC. His teams won or shared five Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.

When Smith stepped down as the football coach to become the full-time athletic director at the end of the 2004 season, his 70.4 winning percentage ranked seventh in NCAA Division II among coaches whose teams had played at least 150 games. In his final 11 years as head coach, the Eagles won at least seven games each season and two of the teams won 10 games, something no Chadron State football teams had done previously.

After Chadron State joined the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in 1991, Smith’s overall record was 110-39 (73.8%) and the Eagles were 81-25 (76.4%) in the conference under his leadership. They won the conference championship outright in 1996 and 2001, shared the top spot in 1998, 1999 and 2002 and advanced to the NCAA II playoffs in 1996, 1998, 2000 and 2001.

Smith’s teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in final polls eight times, twice in NAIA and six times in NCAA II. He was the conference’s Football Coach of the Year in 1996 and 2001 and shared the honor in 1999.

When the RMAC celebrated its centennial in 2009, Smith was selected the conference’s Football Coach of the Century. He was inducted into the Chadron State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010 and the RMAC Hall of Fame in 2011. He also was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2019.