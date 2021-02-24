CSC track athletes continue to improve

Both had gone 6-4 a couple of times this season, but hadn’t quite lived up to their coach’s expectations. So Northrup became an athlete again and also entered the high jump since it was an open meet, thinking it might inspire his protégés to see their coach compete.

Northup wound up winning the event by going 6-5. A bit later, both Dumsa and Penfield also cleared that height, but their coach beat them because he had fewer misses.

The big thing was, they had done better than before and Northrup hopes they continue to go higher and higher this winter and spring.

In the women’s action, freshman Hannah Christie of Alpine, Wyo., placed second in the 60 meters in 8.10 seconds, had a best of 16- ¼ in the long jump and won the high jump at 5-1 while getting ready to compete in the pentathlon this weekend during the RMAC Championships that also will take place at Black Hills State.

Sophomore throwers Becca Monahan of Cheyenne and Courtney Smith of Rock Springs, Wyo., both improved their season bests in the shot put and weight throw, respectively, by about two feet and freshman Tukker Romey of Gering ran the mile four seconds faster than before.