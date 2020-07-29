CSC volleyball receives USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Chadron State College volleyball team was listed among the recipients of the United States Marine Corp/American Volleyball Coaches' Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

Chadron State received their 10th Team Academic Award from the organization this year. Only 46 of the 262 Division II programs who have received the award have received ten or more.

At a recent meeting of the Chadron Rotary where she was the guest speaker, Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Stadler said she has stressed the importance of academics among the players, likening volleyball to the cherry on top of a piece of cake, something for them to enjoy though the real substance is their studies.

Stadler pointed out that, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, players were able to raise their individual GPAs, and therefore the cumulative, during the spring 2020 semester.