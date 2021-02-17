CSC volleyball team splits, but wins RMAC match

The Chadron State College volleyball team split a pair of five-set matches against the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets last Saturday in Spearfish.

In the morning match, which counted toward the RMAC standings, CSC sophomore Rylee Greiman double-doubled as the Eagles won the extended fifth set, 19-17.

After the withdrawal by the University of Mary from the competition, the Eagles and Yellow Jackets also played a non-conference match in the afternoon. In that one, CSC rallied twice to even the match score, but lost to its rivals from the north for just the second time in the last eight tries during a 15-11 final set.

In both matches, the Eagles were down 2-1 after three sets had been played. But CSC evened the count both times in the fourth sets to force the showdown action.

"We battled well as a team in the first match," said CSC Coach Jennifer Stadler. "We had some really great moments and we made some big plays. Overall, we also were inconsistent in areas. Our girls did a good job of making adjustments and I'm proud of their effort."

Greiman, whose just 5-foot-6, recorded 13 kills and an equal number of digs in the Eagles' win.