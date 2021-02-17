CSC volleyball team splits, but wins RMAC match

The Chadron State College volleyball team split a pair of five-set matches against the Black Hills State Yellow Jackets last Saturday in Spearfish.
In the morning match, which counted toward the RMAC standings, CSC sophomore Rylee Greiman double-doubled as the Eagles won the extended fifth set, 19-17.
After the withdrawal by the University of Mary from the competition, the Eagles and Yellow Jackets also played a non-conference match in the afternoon. In that one, CSC rallied twice to even the match score, but lost to its rivals from the north for just the second time in the last eight tries during a 15-11 final set.
In both matches, the Eagles were down 2-1 after three sets had been played. But CSC evened the count both times in the fourth sets to force the showdown action.
"We battled well as a team in the first match," said CSC Coach Jennifer Stadler. "We had some really great moments and we made some big plays. Overall, we also were inconsistent in areas. Our girls did a good job of making adjustments and I'm proud of their effort."
Greiman, whose just 5-foot-6, recorded 13 kills and an equal number of digs in the Eagles' win.
Absent leading scorer Olivia Moten-Schell, fellow true freshman Rhiannon Nez had 10 kills and just three hitting miscues for a match-best .350 clip, to go with a team-high five total blocks for the Eagles. Three of Nez's kills and one block assist came in the decisive fifth set.
Senior Karli Noble led the Eagles with 24 digs in the afternoon match, and Nez added seven more total blocks, but the decision mainly came down to offensive efficiency. The team which recorded the better hitting percentage won each set, and CSC committed 32 hitting errors, its most so far this season, to hit at an 0.54 clip for its least accurate showing this season in the second match,
The Eagles had their season's best defensive performance at the net Saturday afternoon, led by Nez. Senior Chandler Hageman and junior Amelia Berg each posted three total blocks and added a combined 15 kills for 23.5 total points.
BHSU's leading scorer, Kindra Cerrone, put up a team-high 16 kills and added 19 digs, the Yellow Jackets' second-best total. She also was busy in the first set, netting 16 kills and 25 digs.
Libero Haedyn Rhoades led the hosts with 35 digs, for an average of seven per set, in the afternoon match. She also had 29 digs in the first encounter.
The Eagles are now 1-1 in conference action and 2-2 overall.
CSC is due to host Western Colorado on Saturday for a double-header. Only the first match will count in the conference standings.