CSC volleyball team splits pair

The Chadron State College volleyball team defeated the homestanding Fort Lewis Skyhawks in three sets on Saturday by scores of 25-22, 25-23, 25-17, but was defeated by the Colorado Christian Cougars in three, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14.

CSC Coach Jennifer Stadler said her team played great in the first match, but never got much going in the second encounter. Both CSC and Fort Lewis were 4-8 for the season after they had tangled. That’s also the same record Colorado Christian had after it downed the Eagles, but CSC is now 4-9.

Sophomore Alexia Hurtado and freshman Rhiannon Nez led the Eagles at the net during the win over Fort Lewis. Hurtado had 11 kills and Nez 10. Both had three hitting errors. Hurtado also had a pair of ace serves. Libero Kari Noble came up with 20 digs for the match-high.

Hurtado had nine kills and five hitting miscues in the second match while all the other CSC hitters finished with more errors than kills. Chandler Hageman had a pair of solo blocks and an assisted block for the Eagles.

Chadron State is due to conclude its season at 7 p.m. Friday against South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0