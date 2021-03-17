CSC volleyball team struggles in March

The Chadron State College volleyball team continued to struggle last Thursday while visiting Metro State in Denver. The Roadrunners prevailed 25-13, 25-17 and 25-16.

That means the Eagles have won just one of their five matches and five of their 19 sets so far in March.

Metro had 40 kills and 11 hitting errors during 99 attacks. That gave the hosts a .293 hitting percentage. Chadron State had 24 kills and 20 miscues in 92 attempts for a .043 figure.

Rhiannon Nez, a 5-11 freshman from Rapid City Central, was CSC’s most effective hitter, getting a team-high seven kills and being charged with just two hitting errors in 15 shots for a .333 percentage. Rylee Hladky, a 5-9 sophomore from the prominent family at Gillette, Wyo., paced the Roadrunners with nine kills and three hitting errors for a .300 tab.

Metro was credited with 14 total blocks while CSC had only four.

The Eagles are now 3-8 for the season and have played just three matches at home. They are to make the 1,266-mile round trip to Durango, Colo., to play Fort Lewis and Colorado Christian this weekend. Their final match will be the following Saturday at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City.

