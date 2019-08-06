Chadron State College will have a new food service provider at the beginning of the upcoming fiscal year. A’viands, based in Roseville, Minnesota, will become the college’s food service vendor July 1, 2019.
“Chadron State College is excited to have A’viands provide new ideas and more fresh, made to order food for our students beginning this fall semester,” Vice President for Administration and Finance Kari Gaswick said. “We’d also like to thank Creative Dining for serving Chadron State College admirably for 14 years.”
According to its website, A’viands provides food service to education, businesses, and healthcare facilities. The company, which was founded in 2003, serves more than 275 locations throughout the United States and has more than 2,400 employees.
The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees Policy requires Chadron State College to submit a request for proposal for food service every five years. CSC received proposals from Ara-mark, A'viands and Creative Dining, the food vendor at CSC since 2006. Each company hosted on-campus presentations and representatives from the college took campus visits and spoke with references for each vendor.
After the various presentations, CSC’s food service selection committee – consisting of one student, four employees, and liaisons from the college’s administrative team and Information Technology – made its decision to select A’viands.
In its proposal to campus, A’viands said it is committed to enhance the student experience by creating a culture of hospitality, becoming community ambassadors, and focusing on wellness. Ac-cording to A’viands, students with meal plans and other on-campus diners will see variety in each day’s menu, including vegan, vegetarian, and allergen-friendly options with each meal.
A’viands will incorporate digital menu signage to inform students about the variety of food on the menu, as well as highlight nutritional information, ingredients, and allergy risks.
The company also plans to make changes to what is offered in the Eagle Grille by introducing a Starbucks with a barista. Additionally, A’viands will include additional fresh and made-to-order options in the dining hall.
Chadron State College’s contract with A’viands will end June 30, 2024.