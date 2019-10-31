If their favorite questions are “Why?” and “How?” bring your inquisitive kids to our Curiosity Club, where they will discover answers through exploration, invention and creation.
Tuesdays beginning Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. t6o 4:30 p.m. a t RCPL Downtown (610 Quincy Street, upstairs in CHAOS Kids Makerspace), Librarian Carrie will be ready with a new theme each week.
November’s activities include Squishy Circuits (11/5), Electro Magnetic Creatures (11/12), Springy Launchers (11/19) and Robot Petting Zoo (11/26).
Visit rapidcitylibrary.org to learn more about CHAOS Makerspace events and classes for kids, teens and adults.