Curry passes Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history

Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in Warriors franchise history Monday night in Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career. That passes Chamberlain’s 17,783 with the franchise, a record he'd held since 1964.

“It’s just an incredible feat,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “He’s changed the game. He’s inspired all the young NBA point guards who have come up to become much better shooters. He’s changed the game. So as awesome as this accomplishment is — passing Wilt — it’s just one of many for Steph.”

Curry, 33, also leads the Warriors in 3-point field goals, assists and free-throw percentage. The two-time MVP is looking for his seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, which would be the longest streak by a Warrior since Rick Barry during the 1967-68 season.

