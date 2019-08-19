A Custer woman has created a campaign committee to run for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat in 2020.
Whitney Raver filed paperwork Friday with the Federal Election Commission to create the Whitney Raver for Congress committee.
Raver ran unsuccessfully for the South Dakota House of Representatives last year in District 30, where she finished fourth in a four-way race for two seats.
South Dakota's lone U.S. House seat is held by Rep. Dusty Johnson, a Republican, whose FEC reports show he has been raising money for a re-election campaign.