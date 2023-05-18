South Dakota’s Custer State Park has been named number 72 among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming.

Custer State Park is the single South Dakota attraction to make the list of 150 top things to do, alongside diverse attractions including a Bavarian Village in Washington and a wild animal sanctuary in Colorado.

The article cites land and lake recreation, including hiking, boating, and bike riding, as key features of the park. It also encourages travelers to “make time for several scenic drives in the park”, extrapolating that “1,350 bison call the state park home, and herds are visible along Wildlife Loop Road.”

Travel Lemming Senior Travel Writer Laura Falin commented, “Although South Dakota is best known for Mount Rushmore, you’ll find more to do at nearby Custer State Park! Watch for bison, swim in a mountain lake, or hike one of the many trails in the park. You can spend several days exploring the largest state park in South Dakota and still not see all of it!”

The annual list aims to help Americans discover unique and diverse attractions around the country and in their own backyards.

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than 10 million annual readers. It publishes guides written by local and expert travelers who have first-hand experience in destinations across the United States and the world. The full list of 150 best things to do can be found at: https://travellemming.com/best-things-to-do-in-usa-2023/.