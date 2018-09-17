MICKELSON TRAIL S.D.-Cyclist poured into the Minnekahta Trail Head on the Mickelson Trail as part of the 21st annual Mickelson Trail Treck, Friday September 14.
This was the first segment of a three day ride on the trail. Cyclist started in Custer Friday morning and headed to Edgemont. The ride is about 45 miles and was the longest stage of the event for the cyclist.
The group stopped at the Minnekahta Trail Head for a quick lunch provided by the Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Subway.
From the trail head, the cyclists continued to Edgemont to finish their first leg. From there, they were shuttled back to Custer for the evening.
Saturday, they left Custer and headed to Rochford, a 40 mile journey. They again were shuttled back to Custer for Saturday night and brought back to Rochford to bike to Deadwood on Sunday (24 miles).