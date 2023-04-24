The Dacoda Instrument Drive is kicking off another year of collecting band and orchestra instruments for Rapid City music students.

If an aspiring music student’s family doesn’t have the resources to buy or rent an instrument, the Dacoda Instrument Drive steps in to help. The instruments are dispersed through the Club for Boys and Youth and Family Services. Occasionally, the program will donate to a student in need who does not participate in these programs.

Don Lerdal, owner of Dakota Backline, repairs the stringed instruments. A local band instrument repairman, Bruce Lutz, handles the band instruments. Many of the instruments are playable, but may need new strings, a reed, or a few tweaks to make it perfect for the student. Donations of cash or checks made out to the Dacoda Instrument Drive to help rehabilitate the instruments can be dropped off with Tammy Barrows at Books-A-Million.

The Dacoda Instrument Drive Program allows donors to “pass on the music” to deserving students. To donate, drop instruments off at Books-A-Million on Haines Avenue through May 31.

The drive will distribute the instruments to students wishing to participate in local school music programs in the fall of 2023.

For more information, contact Tammy Barrows at barrows0@rap.midco.net or (605) 341-2183.