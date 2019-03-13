Two local bars hosted the Southern Hills Dart League last Saturday, March 9, 2019. Participants competed at both Frankies Place on south Chicago St. and the Hot Springs Vault on north River St. The all day Spring League Shoot-Off had 16 teams competing for prize money and bragging rights in the southern hills.
Congratulations to Jeremy "Puffy" Drapeaux, Andrew Backward, Ron Elliott, Jason Bochman, and John Morrison on Saturday's win. The winning team is sponsored by Frankies Place.
Greg Gunwall, owner of the Hot Springs Vault, was happy to see a good turn out to Saturday's event. "Thank you to the Southern Hills Dart League for being here," Gunwall says.
Saturday's tournament was a "soft-tip" dart competition. This version of dart-play uses darts with a plastic tip instead of metal. These plastic tips work with electronic dart boards that keep score automatically.
Soft-tip dart play has grown in popularity over the last 40 years. It's appeal stems from improved player safety, lighter dart weight, and electronic score keeping—perfect for use at bars and pubs.