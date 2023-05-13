When my mother died suddenly 30 years ago, I was 13. I spent the next 20 years attempting to understand what it means not to have a mother.

And I did this basically alone. Mostly, this was because my mother's parents, who raised me, were old-fashioned folks who lived through the Dust Bowl. They didn't discuss feelings, good or bad. I never once saw my grandfather shed a tear after his daughter died. Plus, our town was in the rural plains of Colorado, hours away from any city with services like a grief therapist, even if my grandparents had been open to that.

But the silence around grief also was a product of the times. I am encouraged to see that now a mom's death is generally not handled the same way it was in 1993.

There are many kinds of support today, from the organized to the grassroots. Grief can be talked about and shared more publicly, experts say, and is acknowledged to last a long time.

Motherless children can attend special summer camps, for instance, or Mother's Day retreats like those hosted by the Massachusetts-based non-profit Empower Her, which works with girls whose mothers have died. They also link girls with mentors so they can see an older version of themselves. The group recently started working with boys and non-binary children, too, who have lost either parent.

"There isn't a perfect ending," said Cara Belvin, who founded Empower Her. "You can cry and scream but you can't give up, and we hold space for a kid who is grieving."

Podcasts on the topic of parent loss, and support groups both virtual and in-person, have proliferated.

"It really grew exponentially over COVID," said Hope Edelman, author of several grief books, including the bestseller "Motherless Daughters: The Legacy of Loss," published in 1994.

Edelman has led motherless daughters' groups, and her books have helped usher in a new way to live with loss. "The death of a mother affects a daughter profoundly, but what comes after can affect her as much or more," she said.

Edelman was 17 when her mother died in 1981, a time she has called the "dark ages" of grief, when mourning often wasn't discussed much outside the stale office of a therapist.

The prevailing wisdom today tends to be the "continuing bonds" theory, which says grief is to be carried, and relationships continue and change with a loved one, even after their death.

This more engaged approach to grief has been furthered by the internet and social media.

Ontario native Janet Gwilliam-Wright, 46, started "The Motherlove Project," a blog and corresponding Instagram account, in 2020 to honor the 25th anniversary of her mother's death. It has since become a place where women from around the world share stories about their late mothers; nearly 300 people have shared so far.

"I didn't have anywhere to grieve her—she didn't have a grave—so I decided to make a place on the internet," Gwilliam-Wright explained.