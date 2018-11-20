ESTERO, Fla. — Mike Daum had 41 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and set South Dakota State's career scoring record as the Jackrabbits beat UTSA 99-79 on Tuesday in the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.
The two-time Summit League player of the year entered with 2,347 career points, needing 16 to tie Nate Wolters' mark of 2,363. Daum hit two first-half free throws to tie Wolters and sank a fade-away jumper from the free-throw line to set the mark. He also moved into third on the Summit League's scoring chart, trailing leader Caleb Green of Oral Roberts (2003-07) with 2,504 points.
Daum was 14 of 25 from the floor, including 5 of 12 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his free throws. It was his third career 40-point game.
"We're really happy for Mike," SDSU coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "Especially with him being a fifth-year senior and taking a great amount of pride in being a Jackrabbit. He's got a lot of respect for Wolters, a guy he looks up to. This says a lot about Mike with his accomplishments, but really you can't say enough positive things about who he is and the type of character he has."
Daum needed just 110 games to break the record. He also moved into the top 100 on the NCAA's scoring chart.
Sixth-year senior Skyler Flatten made 10 of 11 shots, finishing with a career-high 28 points and six 3-pointers for SDSU (4-2). David Jenkins chipped in with 10 points.
Mary rolls past Mines men
The University of Mary took control early in the second half and ran past the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team 68-52 Tuesday night in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Mary started to distance themselves in the first half and went into halftime with a 29-22 advantage and then added to their edge over the final 20 minutes, outscoring Mines, 39-30.
The 'Rockers hit 20-of-44 from the field and 7-of-18 3-pointers and converted just 5-of-11 from the free-throw line.
The Marauders closed out the game hitting 23-of-50 for 46 percent, were 10-21 from 3-point rance and hit 12-of-15 from the foul line.
Individually, Troy Brady led Mines with 13 points, connecting on four 3-pointers, followed by Mitchell Suekder with eight points and Damani Hayes cashed in for seven points and six rebounds.
Mines, 2-3, is in Anchorage, Alaska Friday and Saturday for a two-game series against Alaska-Anchorage.