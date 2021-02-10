Dawes County 4-H presents fair, carnival

Dawes County 4-H invites all families to the Informational Fair and Coin Carnival to kick off 4-H 2021! The Informational Fair and Coin Carnival will be Monday, Feb. 22, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Chadron Fairgrounds Event Center.
The event will include information about 4-H, games, prizes, and treats. The event will be a free entry. To play games, you will need to bring coins - pennies, nickels, dimes, or quarters). Everyone is invited, though facial coverings are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the carnival.
Dawes County 4-H would love for new families to come have fun and learn more about 4-H, projects offered, volunteer opportunities, Dawes county 4-H clubs, and more! There will be 4-H youth, volunteers, and staff to talk about their experiences with 4-H and answer questions.
In Nebraska, 4-H reaches 1-in-3 age-eligible youth and engages families in all 93 counties. Positive youth development professionals strive to prepare youth for a successful future through Career Development and Healthy Lifestyles. They engage them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Agricultural Literacy efforts enabling them to explore the future career opportunities. They also empower youth to expand leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirits ensuring they will make a lasting and positive contribution to their communities.
Dawes County 4-H is also teaming up with the Agricultural Society to offer youth ages 5-18 an opportunity to work on their promotional and marketing skills. The Ag. Society is looking for a theme for the 2021 Dawes County Fair, set for July 29-Aug. 7. The winning idea will be used in all advertising material throughout the summer. Additionally, the winner will also receive a free family pass to all paid events at the fair.
Dawes County 4-H is in need of promotional posters to showcase what the program represents in our county. The Executive 4-H Council is sponsoring $2, for the winners in each age division: 5-10 and 11-18. In addition, all posters will be on display throughout the year at various locations in the county and during the Dawes County Fair.
Entry deadline is Friday, Feb. 26, and complete contest rules are available online at northernpanhandle.unl.edu or at the Nebraska Extension Dawes County office at 250 Main St., Suite 8, Chadron. Please call 308-432-3373 for more information. Please bring your submissions to the Dawes County Extension Office or email tessa.reece@unl.edu.
Nebraska 4-H is a positive youth development organization that supports young people to reach their aspirations in post-secondary education. Activities such as the promotional theme and poster contest hope to inspire youth interested in the marketing field to learn the skills necessary for that profession. Dawes County 4-H and Ag. Society are proud to support area youth in this exploration.
For more information, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373.