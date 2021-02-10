Dawes County 4-H presents fair, carnival

Dawes County 4-H invites all families to the Informational Fair and Coin Carnival to kick off 4-H 2021! The Informational Fair and Coin Carnival will be Monday, Feb. 22, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Chadron Fairgrounds Event Center.

The event will include information about 4-H, games, prizes, and treats. The event will be a free entry. To play games, you will need to bring coins - pennies, nickels, dimes, or quarters). Everyone is invited, though facial coverings are encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the carnival.

Dawes County 4-H would love for new families to come have fun and learn more about 4-H, projects offered, volunteer opportunities, Dawes county 4-H clubs, and more! There will be 4-H youth, volunteers, and staff to talk about their experiences with 4-H and answer questions.

In Nebraska, 4-H reaches 1-in-3 age-eligible youth and engages families in all 93 counties. Positive youth development professionals strive to prepare youth for a successful future through Career Development and Healthy Lifestyles. They engage them in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and Agricultural Literacy efforts enabling them to explore the future career opportunities. They also empower youth to expand leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirits ensuring they will make a lasting and positive contribution to their communities.