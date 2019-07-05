*Open class halls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise stated
*4-H Static Exhibits open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Wednesday, July 17
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Clothing/Fashion Show, 4-H Building
1-2 p.m. – 4-H FCS Life Challenge Contest, 4-H Building
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Presentation Contest, 4-H Building
7 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Show, 4-H Building
Friday, July 26
8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Open Class Check-in, Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts Building
8 a.m. – 4-H Cat Show Check-in (Show starts at 8:30 a.m.), Vetter Building
12:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Show, (Show starts at 1 p.m.), Vetter Building
Saturday, July 27
7 a.m. – Breakfast for horse show participants, families and spectators, Sponsored by Security First Bank of Crawford and Chadron, Arena
7:30 a.m. – 4-H Working Ranch & Performance Horse Show Check-in (Show starts at 8 a.m.), Arena
5 p.m. – Dawes County Fair Board Hog Wrestling and Pig Wrangler Auction, Arena
Sunday, July 28
2 p.m. – Dawes County Hall of Fame, Pioneer Farm & Good Neighbor Awards, Grandstand
3 p.m. – Lawn Mower Association Races, North 40 Track
3 p.m. – Tractor Weigh-in, Grandstand
4 p.m. – Antique Tractor Pull, Grandstand
4 p.m. – Hall of Fame Awards Reception, 4-H Dining Hall
Monday, July 29
8:30 a.m. – Doors open for 4-H Exhibit Check-in, 4-H Building
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibit Interview Judging, 4-H Building
2-4 p.m. – 4-H Decorated Cakes Judging, 4-H Building
2:30-4 p.m. – Stick Horse Races, Age 6 and under, Arena/Grandstand
5 p.m. – Free Barbecue, Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, Bauerkempers and the Dawes County Ag Society, Grandstand
5 p.m. – Youth Rodeo, Arena
5-7 p.m. – 4-H Creative Chefs Silent Auction, 4-H Building
5:30 p.m. – Free popsicles, Farmers State Bank, Grandstand
5:30 p.m. – Free Watermelon, First National Bank North Platte, Grandstand
5:30 p.m. – 3D Archery Shoot, East end of race track
7 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Open, 4-H Building
7 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibit Silent Auction Open, 4-H Building
Tuesday, July 30
8-9 a.m. – 4-H Companion Animal Show Check-in, Vetter Building
9:30 a.m. – 4-H Companion Animal Show, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Exotic Animal Show and 4-H Rabbit Show
Lunch Break, followed by 4-H Poultry Show, Vetter Building
4:30 p.m. – 4-H Static Award Photos for Champions/State Fair, 4-H Building
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Small Animal Education Hour, Earl’s Park
5 p.m. – Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, Grandstand
5 p.m. – Hay Auction, Grandstand
6 p.m. – Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, Grandstand
Wednesday, July 31
8-10 a.m. – 4-H Swine Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center
10-11 a.m. – 4-H Goat and Sheep Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center
11 a.m. – Noon – 4-H Beef Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center
12:30-2:30 p.m. – Fun with 4-H, Earl’s Park
1-3 p.m. – 4-H Bottle Lamb Interviews, North side of Vetter Building
3 p.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Vetter Building
5 p.m. – Tough Truck Registration, Arena
5:30 p.m. – Free Root Beer Floats, Security First Bank, Grandstand
5:30 p.m. – Tough Truck Driver Auction and Competition, Grandstand/Arena
Thursday, August 1
7 a.m. – Free Breakfast, Sponsored by First National Bank North Platte, Open Air Shelter
8 a.m. – Livestock Sale Photos for Swine, Event Center
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Dairy Goat Show, 4-H Meat Goat Show, 4-H Bottle Lamb Awards, Livestock Sale Photos for Sheep, Goats, Small Animals
2 p.m. – 4-H Market Beef Show, Vetter Building, followed by Livestock Sale Photos for Beef
3-5:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews, Vetter Building
5 p.m. – Free Sno Cones, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Earl’s Park
5:30-6:30 p.m. – Goat, Sheep, Bucket Calf Education Hour, Earl’s Park
6 p.m. – Rubber Check Race and Team Auction, Grandstand/Arena
Friday, August 2
8:30 a.m. – 4-H Beef Showmanship, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, 4-H Breeding Beef, Stocker Feeder and Bucket Calf shows
9 a.m. – Noon – Open Class Check-out
Noon – Small Animal Round Robin, Vetter Building
2 p.m. – Large Animal Round Robin, Vetter Building
4:30-6 p.m. – Livestock Buyers Social, Vetter Building
5:45 p.m. – Clover Kid Parade, Vetter Building
6 p.m. – 4-H Foundation Market Livestock Sale, Vetter Building
4-H Static Exhibit Silent Auction closes 30 minutes after sale
After Sale – 11:30 p.m. – Fair Dance, Vetter Building
Saturday, August 3
8 a.m. – Noon – Exhibit Check-out, Animals Released, Fairground Clean-up