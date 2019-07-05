*Open class halls open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless otherwise stated

*4-H Static Exhibits open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Wednesday, July 17

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Clothing/Fashion Show, 4-H Building

1-2 p.m. – 4-H FCS Life Challenge Contest, 4-H Building

4:30 p.m. – 4-H Presentation Contest, 4-H Building

7 p.m. – 4-H Fashion Show, 4-H Building

Friday, July 26

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Open Class Check-in, Dixie Eaton/Henkens Roberts Building

8 a.m. – 4-H Cat Show Check-in (Show starts at 8:30 a.m.), Vetter Building

12:30 p.m. – 4-H Dog Show, (Show starts at 1 p.m.), Vetter Building

Saturday, July 27

7 a.m. – Breakfast for horse show participants, families and spectators, Sponsored by Security First Bank of Crawford and Chadron, Arena

7:30 a.m. – 4-H Working Ranch & Performance Horse Show Check-in (Show starts at 8 a.m.), Arena

5 p.m. – Dawes County Fair Board Hog Wrestling and Pig Wrangler Auction, Arena

Sunday, July 28

2 p.m. – Dawes County Hall of Fame, Pioneer Farm & Good Neighbor Awards, Grandstand

3 p.m. – Lawn Mower Association Races, North 40 Track

3 p.m. – Tractor Weigh-in, Grandstand

4 p.m. – Antique Tractor Pull, Grandstand

4 p.m. – Hall of Fame Awards Reception, 4-H Dining Hall

Monday, July 29

8:30 a.m. – Doors open for 4-H Exhibit Check-in, 4-H Building

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibit Interview Judging, 4-H Building

2-4 p.m. – 4-H Decorated Cakes Judging, 4-H Building

2:30-4 p.m. – Stick Horse Races, Age 6 and under, Arena/Grandstand

5 p.m. – Free Barbecue, Sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, Bauerkempers and the Dawes County Ag Society, Grandstand

5 p.m. – Youth Rodeo, Arena

5-7 p.m. – 4-H Creative Chefs Silent Auction, 4-H Building

5:30 p.m. – Free popsicles, Farmers State Bank, Grandstand

5:30 p.m. – Free Watermelon, First National Bank North Platte, Grandstand

5:30 p.m. – 3D Archery Shoot, East end of race track

7 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibits Open, 4-H Building

7 p.m. – 4-H Static Exhibit Silent Auction Open, 4-H Building

Tuesday, July 30

8-9 a.m. – 4-H Companion Animal Show Check-in, Vetter Building

9:30 a.m. – 4-H Companion Animal Show, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Exotic Animal Show and 4-H Rabbit Show

Lunch Break, followed by 4-H Poultry Show, Vetter Building

4:30 p.m. – 4-H Static Award Photos for Champions/State Fair, 4-H Building

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Small Animal Education Hour, Earl’s Park

5 p.m. – Ranch Rodeo Cowboy Auction, Grandstand

5 p.m. – Hay Auction, Grandstand

6 p.m. – Ranch Rodeo and Bronc Match, Grandstand

Wednesday, July 31

8-10 a.m. – 4-H Swine Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center

10-11 a.m. – 4-H Goat and Sheep Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center

11 a.m. – Noon – 4-H Beef Weigh-in and Check-in, North side of the Event Center

12:30-2:30 p.m. – Fun with 4-H, Earl’s Park

1-3 p.m. – 4-H Bottle Lamb Interviews, North side of Vetter Building

3 p.m. – 4-H Swine Show, Vetter Building

5 p.m. – Tough Truck Registration, Arena

5:30 p.m. – Free Root Beer Floats, Security First Bank, Grandstand

5:30 p.m. – Tough Truck Driver Auction and Competition, Grandstand/Arena

Thursday, August 1

7 a.m. – Free Breakfast, Sponsored by First National Bank North Platte, Open Air Shelter

8 a.m. – Livestock Sale Photos for Swine, Event Center

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Sheep Show, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Dairy Goat Show, 4-H Meat Goat Show, 4-H Bottle Lamb Awards, Livestock Sale Photos for Sheep, Goats, Small Animals

2 p.m. – 4-H Market Beef Show, Vetter Building, followed by Livestock Sale Photos for Beef

3-5:30 p.m. – 4-H Bucket Calf Interviews, Vetter Building

5 p.m. – Free Sno Cones, Chadron Federal Credit Union, Earl’s Park

5:30-6:30 p.m. – Goat, Sheep, Bucket Calf Education Hour, Earl’s Park

6 p.m. – Rubber Check Race and Team Auction, Grandstand/Arena

Friday, August 2

8:30 a.m. – 4-H Beef Showmanship, Vetter Building, followed by 4-H Dairy Cattle Show, 4-H Breeding Beef, Stocker Feeder and Bucket Calf shows

9 a.m. – Noon – Open Class Check-out

Noon – Small Animal Round Robin, Vetter Building

2 p.m. – Large Animal Round Robin, Vetter Building

4:30-6 p.m. – Livestock Buyers Social, Vetter Building

5:45 p.m. – Clover Kid Parade, Vetter Building

6 p.m. – 4-H Foundation Market Livestock Sale, Vetter Building

4-H Static Exhibit Silent Auction closes 30 minutes after sale

After Sale – 11:30 p.m. – Fair Dance, Vetter Building

Saturday, August 3

8 a.m. – Noon – Exhibit Check-out, Animals Released, Fairground Clean-up

