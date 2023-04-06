The Matthews Opera House and Arts Center has announced an open call for its annual Summer Art Series exhibit.

For application purposes, the Black Hills area includes anywhere within about 100 miles of the Black Hills in South Dakota and Wyoming. This call is open to new artists and artists who have previously been contracted with the Matthews.

Artist applications are due before 5 p.m. April 21. Jurying will take place the following week. All artists who have applied will receive notification of the jury findings on April 28.

To have their work considered, entrants are required to submit three digital images of their art, a brief artist statement, and an application that can be found on the Matthews website, matthewsopera.com/event/call-for-artists/, or picked up at the gallery. A $20 application fee is due upon submission.

Works must be for sale and artists will receive 78% compensation if sold. The remaining 22% goes towards supporting the gallery and art education programming at Matthews.

Matthews is hoping to find 30 to 40 artists to showcase. During the jurying process, Matthews’ exhibits committee will assess applicants based on the quality of work submitted and the gallery's needs in terms of aesthetic balance and diversity.

Artists who are accepted will also have the option to have prints available for sale at the Matthews booth during Festival in the Park.

Matthews Opera House and Arts Center will begin exhibiting the work of contracted artists on May 15. The Summer Art Series will be on display through Sept. 2. An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 5 to 7 p.m. May 19 at the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center gallery.

For more information, go to matthewsopera.com/event/call-for-artists/, call 605-642-7973 or visit Matthews Opera House and Arts Center, 612 N. Main St., Spearfish.