The recent Journal articles regarding the thirtieth anniversary of the advent of legalized gaming in Deadwood on November 1, 2019 brought back a myriad of memories for me, as I’m sure it did for many others who were involved in the early days of that noble experiment.
The positive benefits can’t be disputed. But the phenomenal challenges faced by the municipal government of Deadwood to respond to this new era in the town’s history also need to be acknowledged.
Like many small rural towns, Deadwood had fallen on difficult times in the 1970s and 1980s. By the late 1980s, Deadwood had to partially rely on unsecured loans from a local bank to be able to pay its bills, at one time incurring obligations of over $400,000. Increased sales and property taxes generated from gaming would eventually help make up the shortfall.
The idea of legalized gaming to boost Deadwood’s economy had been discussed for years, and to its credit, the You Bet Committee took up the challenge and got the issue on the state-wide ballot in 1988, where it easily passed. It still had to pass muster by the citizens of Deadwood. On May 1, 1989 the city of Deadwood became the first legal gaming venue outside of Nevada and Atlantic City.
It was also at that election that I was elected mayor of Deadwood. Gaming was slated to begin exactly six months later, on November 1, 1989. The challenges facing the municipal government were, in a word, mind-boggling. City offices were cramped, understaffed and spread out around town. New construction was out of the question, and infrastructure maintenance was usually addressed on an emergency basis with the limited resources available. There was no instruction manual, no “Cliff Notes”, no “Legalized Gaming for Dummies” self-help publication or Google to refer to. We were on our own to deal with the great unknown.
As mayor, my primary focus was to provide a safe and stable environment for the gaming community and for the people everyone hoped would be coming to Deadwood to partake of it, as well as living up to the mandate of the legislation that the proceeds from gaming would be used for Historic Preservation in the City of Deadwood.
It was during the first year that we instituted the concept of “Impact Funding” – supplementing shortfalls in the general budget with some of Deadwood’s gaming proceeds. The principal behind this concept, which is still being used in some form today, was that in order to maintain on-going Historic Preservation funding, we had to provide a safe and appealing environment for gaming patrons to come to Deadwood to gamble and provide funds for Historic Preservation programs. Thus we were able to hire additional police and other staff, a full time building inspector and Deadwood’s first full time Historic Preservation officer.
Once gaming funds were proven to be a reliable long-term income source, bonding became the funding method for most major projects. In 1990 and 1991 the city passed $10 million bond issues (the first two of many) to do major construction projects including the initial Main Street reconstruction, a new City Hall repurposed from an empty warehouse and new Public Works shops, as well as many other necessary improvements to provide city services and amenities.
Being the part time mayor of a town of 1,200 with the demands of a community of 20,000 was a difficult, and at times exhausting, but satisfying, challenge. When I chose not to run for office after two three-year terms in May 1995, I felt I had done all I could to set a course for success for Deadwood and the Historic Preservation effort.
But efforts toward long-term success may have failed without the support of the elected commissioners who served with me on the City Commission, and the many dedicated, unpaid citizens who served at my request on various committees and boards (Historic Preservation, Planning and Zoning, Parks and Rec, Parking and Transportation and others). They dealt with innumerable contentious issues, and their service to Deadwood cannot be overstated!
Deadwood has changed dramatically over the last 30 years. Looking forward to the next 30 years of Deadwood gaming, imagine this scenario: On Nov. 1, 1989 historic Deadwood sat at a poker table. It was dealt a hand of five cards, face down. It had to put most of its resources into the pot to be in the game called “Deadwood’s Future”, with no guarantee of a winning hand. The only rule was the cards had to remain face down for 30 years. When we turned them over as a community on Nov. 1, 2019, was the hand a pair of deuces, a royal flush, or something in between? As usual, everyone in Deadwood will have an opinion!
Bruce Oberlander has been a resident of Deadwood since 1972. He served as Deadwood’s mayor from May 1989 to May 1995.